SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are a soon-to-be mom, a grandparent, or a caregiver then you know the importance of a properly installed car seat for kids.

That’s why South Walton Fire District is providing a free lesson on installation.

SWFD is partnering with the Walton Okaloosa Healthy Start Coalition to offer free car seat safety and installation checks on March 3rd.

All you have to do is sign up for a 30-minute appointment from 1-4 p.m.

And you don’t have to be a South Walton resident, the appointments are open to the entire Panhandle community.

“They will actually leave with the car seat installed in their vehicle. It’s a 30 minute session where our car seat technicians assist them in installing the car seat directly into their vehicle. They walk them through some of the common mistakes that are often made whenever a car seat is installed and they empower them to be able to install the car seat on their own in the future,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said.

They will host the event at the South Walton Fire District headquarters in Santa Rosa Beach.

To sign up for an appointment click here.