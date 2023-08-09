SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District is celebrating a milestone on August 9. It’s the 44th anniversary of the fire service in the south part of the county.

“We were formed in 1983 all the way up to the mid-90s we were kind of a career volunteer organization,” said Ryan Crawford, fire chief administrator.

The fire district started with one station for South Walton. The chief said they are looking to add their sixth fire station in the Watersound area.

“We’re looking in the area of water sound and there’s a lot of development happening out there and working with developers like St. Joe and already kind of identified land and future projects. We’re already purchasing the fire apparatus and so forth that will service those communities,” said Crawford.

In the 80’s the Miramar station was built, followed by 393, Mac Bayou, and Watercolor. The beach safety division came into existence in 2006.

Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said a big moment in his 25-year career is the 2020 Mussett Bayou wildfire that tore through 343 acres of land in South Walton County and took down 30 homes.

“We lost so many houses so. Many people were impacted. That’s just one of those files that you don’t most people don’t experience in a lifetime,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez wants to tell the public the fire district is part of the community as a whole.

“When they laugh, I laugh. When they cry, we cry and I think that’s important. We’re not just the emergency response agency we’re actually part of the community,” said Sanchez.

The South Walton Fire District employs 130 sworn personnel, 45 lifeguards, and support staff.

The district is planning to host a pancake breakfast in October. This will also be part of their 40th birthday celebration.

Fire Chief Crawford hopes old personnel will make it to the event and share stories of the district through the years.