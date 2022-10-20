MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene as well.

“The bone fragments are believed to be human and appear to have been in the area for a long period of time,” officials wrote.