WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – For 10 years, hundreds of people have gathered in Walton County for the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day.

Around 11:00 am on January 1, participants can run into the Gulf of Mexico near Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar in Gulf Place as a fresh start to the New Year.

Lifeguards and South Walton Fire District (SWFD) staff will be on-site for safety.

Everyone who registers will get a commemorative towel to dry off once out of the water.

The event costs $20 for those 13 and older and is free for those 12 and younger. The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge hosted 500 people.

All proceeds for the event fund safety classes held by SWFD throughout the year.

“The importance of things like bystander CPR or proper AED application stuff that typically you come to a class to learn and then you hope you never have to use it. But when you do use it, you have the ability to save somebody’s life,” Mackenzie McClintock, SWFD Public Information Officer said.

In case double red flags are flying, the event will be moved to Shunk Gulley where each participant will be sprayed by the fire engine hose while on a ladder to wash off the old year.

