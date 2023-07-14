WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The storms that made their way across the Panhandle Friday morning brought with them flooding.

In Walton County, several roadways were submerged by water overflowing from retention ponds and storm drains.

Walton County Emergency Response said as of this afternoon they had not received any reports of damage to homes or commercial buildings.

However, Walton County’s Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said they’re still assessing roadway damage.

“Seagrove, there’s been some damage and a lot of flooding to that beach access area there on Blue Mountain Road south of 98, 331 and 98 there’s some,” Goldberg said. “One of the lanes is underwater. So they’re going out there and they’re doing some widespread assessments to see exactly what’s going on.”

Walton County has a document live online where residents can see which roads are closed.

