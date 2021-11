WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A semitrailer rolled over on Interstate 10 on Monday afternoon, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck reportedly blocked eastbound lanes on the interstate near mile marker 93.

Scene of semi rollover.



Contents: uncertain? pic.twitter.com/MU8552oiBF — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) November 1, 2021

Deputies said to use caution and expect delays in the area.

We will update this story when more information is released.