Seaside switches to free parking

Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The pay-to-park program in Seaside has come to an end.

The program, which reportedly starts around Spring Break, typically runs through the summer and ends on Labor Day weekend every year.

Kevin Boyle, the director of merchant and guest services, said the money received during the duration of the program was not for profit, and went straight to the costs of running the lot.

He also said another good parking source in the area is over in Grayton Beach, where they have a free shuttle that takes guests to Seaside. It runs from March to November.

