SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) – Seaside Town Council members are implementing a spring break curfew. Anyone under the age of 21 will not be allowed on the beach or in commercial areas past 8:30 p.m. without being accompanied by a parent.

Seaside’s Merchant and Guest Services Director, Kevin Boyle, said this is to stop large, disruptive teens gatherings like they’ve seen in the past.

“As long as you are with an actual parent, not an older brother, not a friend’s cousin, not a friend’s mom,” Boyle said. “Your actual parents then you are allowed to stay on the property.”

Boyle said during spring break they typically have a huge influx of visitors, many of them are young adults. He said the rule is to help promote the safety of the visitors and town staff.

Seasides stores will start closing around 7 p.m. and restaurants will shut down around 9.

“The curfew isn’t designed to punish those kids, it’s to help rein them in a little bit,” Boyle said.

Boyle said Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies will be patrolling to make sure everyone abides by the rules.

Longtime residents of the area like Chloe Andrews said she is in full support of the curfew.

“I actually stand by it, only because I am a mom now,” Andrews said. “I know when I was in high school this used to be the party beach.”

Dalton Gray works at the “Frost Bites” food truck on Seaside’s air stream. He said he also supports the curfew due to what he has seen in past years and feels it doesn’t affect business.

“Seaside makes the air stream all close at 9 so we’ll still have adults out by 8:30,” Gray said.

Younger visitors like Alaina Lukaso don’t necessarily like the curfew but she said she understands the need for it.

“I get why they would want to do that because some teenagers like to go out and do stupid stuff,” Lukaso said. “But it’s still a little bit I’m not going to say aggravating but we still want to go out later than 8:30.”

Seaside officials will continue to monitor the spring break crowds. They will lift the curfew when they feel the threat has passed.