SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Seagrove Beach homeowner being fined for his three-story pro-Trump banners has taken the case to court.

His home was found in non-compliance with Walton County code back in November and the fines have kept piling up.

Marvin Peavy has turned in an appellate brief to a Walton County judge against Walton County code compliance.

The brief argues Walton County failed to follow the notice requirements of the code enforcement hearing.

It also poses the 30A sign ordinance is unconstitutional as it violates Peavy’s first amendment right to free speech.

A Walton County code officer told News 13 back in November the banner is in violation of the 30A scenic corridor sign code no matter what it stated, and that the ordinance is in place to protect the visual landscape of the area.

But Peavy said he was not privy to that code.

“I did not think anything about it. Everybody else was advertising and putting up their choice of candidates they wanted up there. I want people to know who I represent and stand up for and I should have that right no matter who I wanted whether it was Joe Biden or Donald Trump because everybody else voices their opinion.”

Peavy said he has accrued around $7,500 worth of fines and has yet to pay any of them.

He said he is willing to take this case as far as he can.

“It’s going to be a fight. How long it takes you never know. It depends on if we get stopped at the Walton County stage or he sees it in our favor. If we have to go to the Florida Supreme Court and have them rule on it or we have to go to the U.S. (Supreme Court). Whatever it takes, we are going to stand up for it.

Peavy said he hopes to have results from the judge sometime in March but said it could be as long as April.