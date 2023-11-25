SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —The Garden at Peach Creek is changing the Christmas tree shopping experience.

The locally-owned business has been holding a ‘Christmas Celebration at the Garden’ for the past four years.

Where they open their doors to families to pick out a tree. They also enjoy complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, crafts for kids, and a photo booth.

Co-owner Paul Lackie said they want the community to feel at home while at the garden.

“It’s part of our heart and who we are as owners,” Lackie said. “We’re not just the company. We want to do things that bless the community. So we do a big Easter event every year. We do a big pumpkin event, kind of a harvest festival type thing. And we’ve had thousands of pumpkins come through here just recently. So we like to do things that brings the community together and let everybody know it’s a cool spot to hang out, too.”

Lackie said all of their tried are real Fraser Fir trees from North Carolina. While there are still some left, they are going fast.

