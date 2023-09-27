MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s investigators released the body and dash cam video of a deadly shooting spree at the Sandestin resort.

It shows the suspect, 21-year-old Gunner Cole from Warner Robbins Georgia during his armed encounter with deputies.

In the video, a deputy calls to the shooter before gunshots ring out. The deputy fires twice, hitting Cole in the arm. More deputies then take charge and place Cole in handcuffs after he landed in a nearby ditch.

Lead investigator Dustin Cosson said the deputy’s quick actions stopped Cole from continuing his rampage of violence.

“The lack of hesitation, the immediate action saved more people from being killed, harmed, injured, and it prevented really anything else happening at that point,” said Captain Dustin Cosson.

The investigation revealed Cole was in town for a bachelor party before the night took a violent turn.

“They went to the Baytowne area where they had dinner and then went out for drinks and then ultimately separated. And then that’s when everything took place with the suspect,” said Cosson.

More than 14 rounds were fired and three people were shot. Gunner Cole by the deputy. A man who drove to Baytowne for help and is expected to recover. A third died and burned in a vehicle fire after the injured driver drove into a wooded area near the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital.

Others who saw the shooter are now coming forward, tallying at least 13 victims in the case.

“That doesn’t mean that everybody was shot by the suspect, but maybe shot at or again, just had that gun pointed at them by the suspect,” said Cosson.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on the gunshot victims or the weapon Cole allegedly used.

Cole has been formally arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail. Cole is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery with a firearm – all felonies.

Cole will have his first appearance on Thursday morning. He was booked into the Walton County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone else who witnessed or was victimized in the Sept. 21 shooting to contact them.