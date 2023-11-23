ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For the 12th consecutive year runners hit the road and raced in the 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day Races in Rosemary Beach on Thursday, November 23rd.

Over 3,000 runners participated in the 10K, 5K, and mile fun run.

The race started in Barrett Square and took the athletes down scenic Highway 30A.

Proceeds are donated to local charities and over $800,000 has been raised over the course of the competition’s 11 years.

Race organizers however aimed to hit a major milestone for this year’s race to make it a memorable day.

“It’s Thanksgiving, and people really want to be able to be a part of something that’s helping your local community on Thanksgiving Day,” said Co-Race Director Melanie Cain. “We’re hoping that this year we actually hit our one million dollar mark, I think we’re almost there. So that’s really exciting, that’s a big milestone for us. But it’s been really amazing these last 11 years.

The 10K runners began first, starting their run at 7:30 a.m., the mile fun run kicked off at 7:35, and the 5K runners departed at 9:30.

All those who competed were awarded a medal and other gear to make the day even more memorable.