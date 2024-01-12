WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — All roadways are now open in Walton County but there is still plenty of work left, county officials said Friday.

Following the January 9, severe storm many roadways throughout Walton County were blocked or otherwise unsafe for travel due to storm debris.

Public Works Director Buddy Wright said that much of the first day after the tornadoes, strong winds, and rain was spent assessing the damage and identifying the areas that were hardest hit.

“All roads in the county are now passable, but we still have a lot to do and it may be a few weeks before we are completely finished,” Wright said. “The second phase of the cleanup operation is to remove the debris from right-of-way areas which is what they are working on now.”

Storm debris, limbs, and vegetation on the residential property should be gathered and placed beside the roadway for removal. It should not be mixed with household trash, which will be picked up separately.

For more information regarding the removal of storm debris, contact Walton County Public Works at 850-892-8108.