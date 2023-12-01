SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More road projects are on the way for Walton County residents and visitors.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is looking to replace multiple bridges on both sides of the county and widen Highway 20.

FDOT is working to replace the Western Lake Bridge located East of the Grayton Beach State Park.

“Our bridge replacement program is very forward-thinking when it comes to this. We want to make sure that we have the safest facilities possible for the people who live in these areas to travel here, to work, to travel here, to vacation,” Ian Satter, public information director said.

The project will start in January to raise the bridge a foot and a half, replace the sea wall and, upgrade the guardrails.

Satter said they will keep two lanes of traffic open as much as possible with frequent lane closures.

“A truck will still be able to use that bridge whether you’re pedestrians or bicyclists. We’ll continue to accommodate two lanes, one of each direction through the construction of the project. We will have temporary lane closures throughout it but the key there is making sure that we keep traffic rolling in that area while we construct the new bridge,” Satter said.

The bridge is slated for completion in the Summer of 2025.

DOT also has two other projects in the works for North Walton County. One to replace the Pond Creek bridge near Laurel Hill, set to start in 2026.

“While it is on a county roadway, we are taking the responsibility to replace that bridge. It is a safe bridge to drive on whoever it has outgrown its lifespan and has lived its lifespan,” Satter said.

A larger project on the horizon is to widen Highway 20 near Freeport. A project FDOT says will help with the rise in population.

“Walton County is one of the largest growing counties here in the state of Florida. We are constantly as a department reviewing all of our roadways to see what kind of safety improvements we can make so we can improve safety, and reduce congestion,” Satter said.

Satter said the design process for Highway 20 is years in the future.

FDOT has plans for each project on its website. They will also host public input meetings for projects as they get closer to starting.