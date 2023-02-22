WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in South Walton County had the opportunity to share their opinions on proposed changes to the Seagrove community.

The Walton County Commission held an open house to discuss the Old Seagrove Community Roadway and Drainage project. Residents were invited to stop by at their convenience and look at displays of the proposal.

Attendees were able to meet with the Public Works Engineering staff to offer feedback and ask questions.

We spoke with Traffic Operations Engineer Chance Powell about some of the feedback they’ve been receiving.

“The response was great. It’s more challenging for us to work within that and try to meet all those needs,” Powell said. “But hopefully we can find a way to thread that needle and provide the best improvement with the least amount of impact.”

The issue of pedestrian traffic has been a controversy in the area. Some residents are in favor of installing sidewalks to keep residents and visitors safe, while some want things to stay the way they are.