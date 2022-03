DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs Fire Department reported a minor plane crash at the DeFuniak Springs Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a plane attempted to take off, and the pilot made it around six feet in the air before being grounded by crosswinds.

There are reports of minor damages to the plane and no injuries to the pilot.

We will continue to update this story as new information is released.