GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, August 26th, the South Walton Coastal Conservation Association is hosting its 17th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament at Grayton Beach.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and all kids are required to pre-register.

Adults do not need to pre-register.

Tickets are $20 and upon purchasing a ticket kids will also receive a rod & reel, bait, lunch, t-shirt, and instruction.

There are 200 total spots available so the sooner your register the better.

The tournament creates an opportunity for kids to get outside and learn about the joys of fishing.

“You reel in that fish for the first time and you pull it out of the water, it’s true excitement,” said South Walton CCA member Lee Owen. “You see the joy on their face and they’re bragging to their friends and all that. But just for them to come out, run around. You can see how beautiful it is out here at Grayton Beach, where the Grand Duness access is in Walton County. It’s just a great event and just seeing them smile and run around.”

The Coastal Conservation Association, or CCA, is a non-profit that works to preserve nature and marine life on our coasts.

All money made from Saturday’s tournament will be put right back into helping protect wildlife.

For a link to purchase tickets for Saturday’s tournament, click here.