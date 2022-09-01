INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– One green sea turtle made his way back home to the Gulf of Mexico early Thursday morning in Inlet Beach.

Spruce was rescued on the east end of Panama City Beach on Aug. 20th after being found too close to shore and in a lethargic condition.

He was treated by the Gulf World Marine Institute and was medically cleared to be released after exhibiting energetic behavior.

Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator, Lauren Albrittain, said it’s always a joy to release these beautiful creatures back into the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s special to be able to send them back, especially when it’s quick turnarounds like this one, and we can help him and very quickly send him back home so that he can continue to grow up and hopefully grow the population,” she said.

She also said it is exciting as well as it is particularly rare to encounter Green Sea Turtles this time of year.

If you see a sea turtle struggling in the wild, remember do not approach the animal, instead call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Hotline at 888-404-3922 or by dialing #FWC.