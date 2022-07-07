WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutors are examining an audit that accused Walton County Commissioners of breaking their rules, and possibly state law, in the way they handled taxpayer money.

The audit was issued by the Walton County Clerk of Court. In Florida, along with overseeing courthouses, the clerk serves as auditor and custodian of county funds.

The report accuses Danny Glidewell, Tony Anderson, Trey Nick, Michael Barker and William McCormick of using purchasing cards for unallowed expenses.

Officials with State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said they have received the audit and are reviewing it. They added that there is no timeline for when prosecutors might determine if the law was broken and if criminal charges are warranted.

The county commission’s office issues a statement about the audit this week, but so far, all of the commissioners have remained silent on the issue. The next commission meeting is this Tuesday.