DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – 2 volunteer fire districts in Walton County could be dissolved by the state in 2024 for failure to meet statutes.

Florida Legislatures Research Division, the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability (OPPAGA), presented a report on the Liberty and Argyle Volunteer Fire Districts at the December 11 Joint Legislative Auditing Committee meeting.

OPPAGA found both Liberty and Argyle to be behind on multiple state statutes including not having fully certified staff to enter a building on fire and outspending their annual budgets.

“Do we find things of this magnitude? Not often, because state agencies are bureaucracies and there’s lots and lots of controls in place,” Emily Levanthal, OPPAGA staff director said.

Argyle Fire Chief Jonathan Day brought stacks of certifications for his volunteers saying 13 of 24 are trained to go into hot spots of fires.

“We operate how we should. If you go and look at our social media, we’re training all the time. You can go and look at it. I mean, there aren’t pictures of us just sitting there not doing anything,” Jonathan Day said.

If one or both of the special districts are dissolved, Walton County Fire Rescue will take over for the residents.

“From our standpoint, we just have to make sure the citizens are covered and they’re taken care of you know. And one of the things I always said is don’t forget that these people spent many years trying to assist and do things in a cost-efficient manner. So I think there should be a lot of respect given for that. At the same time, we’re this county is moving forward and there’s certain things that have to be done in a professional manner,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

Day claims if they are dissolved by the state legislature, Walton County would need more personnel to cover the rural area of their district.

Liberty Fire representatives at the meeting said their problems come from a political battle with the board and not the level of performance by firefighters.

To reach state standards, OPPAGA made a list of recommendations to the districts including increasing board oversight and tracking volunteers’ certifications and performance.

OPPAGA-1.jpg OPPAGA Liberty Recommendations OPPAGA Argyle Recommendations

Liberty Volunteer Fire District has been shut down since November 18 after failing to have workman’s compensation insurance separate from the OPPAGA report. Walton County is covering that area.

The Florida State Legislature begins in January and can decide to dissolve the districts with a special act or local bill.

Read the full OPPAGA report starting on page 106 below:

To watch the December 11 meeting, click here.