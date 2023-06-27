WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Recent rainfall is helping one population thrive, mosquitos.

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County sent out a health advisory Monday, June 26 for South Walton residents and visitors about a potentially deadly virus carried by the insects, EEE or Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Chickens across Florida are the first line of defense against mosquito-borne illnesses. Poultry in South Walton County seeing a spike in the virus.

“We have 13 coop sites here in South Walton alone. Each one of those sites holds 4 chickens,” said Bernadette Canut, public outreach coordinator for the South Walton County Mosquito Control District. “The mosquito will bite the chicken. We draw blood on them. On Mondays we ship that out, it gets tested and then we receive the numbers back and that will alert us to know there’s an uptick and that is exactly what happened here.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although rare, EEE is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with the virus die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.

Canut says the best way to help combat the population is to remove standing areas of water and protect yourself.

“It’s considered the 5 D’s of mosquito control. You’ll want to drain. You want to dress. You want to wear light-colored clothing, loose-fitting clothing. Dusk and dawn are the times you don’t want to go outside. And then the last one is Defend. You want to make sure you get a mosquito repellent, something that has about 30% of DEET inside of it would be perfect. If you do want to go that natural route, that’s fine, just remember you have to reapply more frequently than you would with the DEET,” said Canut.

The chickens used for mosquito testing are not harmed. Many actually lay eggs that are good for human consumption. Once tested positive for a virus the hens are moved to a safe facility or taken by employees to live out the rest of their days.

The mosquito control district said this is early in the season for an EEE advisory compared to previous years. They said this virus will most likely move out of our area in July. The next concern is West Nile Virus.

“People have to be aware mosquitoes can breed in a bottled cap amount of water. The last thing we want you to do is to come visit our beautiful beaches and our beautiful area go home and start to feel sick and have it just be because you didn’t put repellent on or you know, you left that kiddie pool unflipped,” said Canut. “It’s just little things like that that make a huge difference.“

The South Walton County Mosquito Control District does spray for the bugs, but only in the area south of Choctawhatcheee Bay. The North of the area must call the North district.

To have a spray done, a trap and testing must be completed and counted before it is authorized by the state.