WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nothing stops the United States Postal Service, not even a house fire.

One postal worker saw a large fire spreading toward a home in Mossy Head and rushed in to help put it out.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, the postman called 911 and explained there was a large outside fire that was causing damage to the side of the home and could possibly engulf the entire structure.

While on the phone, the man knocked on the door to check and see if anyone was inside.

Once Walton County Fire Rescue arrived, they found the man putting water on the fire using a garden hose.

Fire crews went in the home and found no one inside.

They were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the inside of the home.

Additional crews began extinguishing the rapidly spreading outside fire.

Walton County Fire Rescue contacted the owners of the home and they said they had not started any outside fires.

Neighbors also denied starting an outside fire as well. The cause of the fire is unknown and no one was reported injured.