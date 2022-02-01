DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The owners of a popular restaurant in DeFuniak Springs announced they are closing their doors.

McLain’s Family Steakhouse will be closing this month after 26 years in business.

The owner, Roger Leatherberry, was in the restaurant business all of his life, but he said this was his pride and joy.

“When we first got here, everybody said this is a hard town to start a business in and all, but we’ve been here for 26 years,” Leatherberry said. “We’ve watched it go. The people of Defuniak Springs and all the surrounding areas. Freeport, Chipley, Bonifay, Florala. They’ve all come in and supported us over the years and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for all the local people.”

Patron Billy Bearden said he’s been coming to the restaurant for 27 years.

“They’ve got great food… I hate to see it close,” he said. “I eat here pretty regularly. The waitresses are all real nice.”

While the Leatherberry family loves the business, they have decided it’s time to retire.

“It comes time in a life where you just realize it’s time, and our health as we are getting older is not what it used to be, and we decided we need to just retire and enjoy life for a little bit,” Leatherberry said. “That was a hard decision to come to because I have 19 families that work here that depend upon me, and that was the biggest decision we had to make in their favor. What can we do to help them?”

Employee Angela Ruffin said she is heartbroken by the news.

“It hurts emotionally and physically because now we are all breaking up as a family for the restaurant,” she said. “It’s kinda tough on some of us that’s been here over years,”

February 28 will be the restaurant’s last day open for business.

The building will be bulldozed, and city officials said they are reviewing plans for half of the lot to become a Starbucks.