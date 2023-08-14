DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs police are asking for more information on three drive-by shootings. The shootings happened throughout this summer and police believe could be related.

Gunshots started this summer in May on Burdick Ave. Another on Frederick Dr. in June. The Third on Orson Drive on Aug. 3. Police Chief James Hurley said thankfully no one was injured.

“They have hit houses and vehicles but as far as we know there has been nobody that has been shot,” said Hurley.

The shootings happened in the middle of the night. Long-time resident Don Wood said hearing a shooting in his neighborhood near Frederick Dr. was shocking.

“I have lived here for 50 years, and I have never recalled, and I don’t recall ever seeing anything happen like this before about the shooting across the street. I hope it never happens again and this place can be safe like it has been for many years,” said Wood.

Hurley said there is no immediate threat to the public with these drive-by shootings. He believes they were retaliation shooting between different groups in town.

“It looks like it might be like I said some retaliatory, a group or two that doesn’t get along for whatever reason,” said Hurley. “Why they are resorting to gun violence I don’t know, but it’s not something we’re going to tolerate in this town.”

Hurley said the working-class neighborhoods don’t have many surveillance systems to find the vehicle or vehicles involved. He says he has all the resources he can to try and stop this behavior.

“Whether it be city, county, state law enforcement we’re going to try and put it all together and combat this because this is not something that we will tolerate in this town or that we normally have in this town. We’re better than that,” said Hurley.

Anyone with information on the shootings can call the police department at 850-892-8513 or remain anonymous by calling 850-910-8477(TIPS).