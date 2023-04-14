FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Freeport Planning and Zoning Department is working to brighten up the city.

The city council approved a plan Tuesday to add pedestrian lighting along a stretch of Highway 20.

“Their immediate concern was the intersection at 331 and 20 is very, very dark and we do have a sidewalk between 331 and City Hall on the north side of Highway 20 that is very, very dark,” Freeport Planning Director Latilda Hughes-Neel said.

The lighting will start at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 331 and move west along the sidewalk on the north end of Highway 20.

Hughes-Neel said as the city has rapidly grown, the need became more immediate for improved lighting amid safety concerns.

“We’re finding that the sidewalk is being used more and we are seeing that need,” Hughes-Neel said. “Our plan is to make the community more walkable, maintain a viable and healthy lifestyle, a great quality of life, and to do that, we have to make sure that those sidewalks are safe.”

The city will be adding 19 waist-high solar-powered bollard lights, which will cost about $50,000 in total.

Hughes-Neel said this choice was made since the widening of Highway 20 in that area is imminent.

“Recognizing that the road is going to be widened and the sidewalk is going to have to be moved, it was determined that no matter what option we used, it needed to be solar powered so it’s a savings on energy, but it also needed to be movable so we are not wasting money putting up lighting now and then having to replace it later and spend the same amount of money,” Hughes-Neel said.

She said they will put money in next year’s budget to extend this lighting to other dark areas.

The lights are being ordered this month and are expected to be installed and running in the next two months.