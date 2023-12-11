PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A family is lucky and safe after a fire destroyed a home in Paxton.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. at a home on Lake Road.

“The residents of the home were asleep when a child heard a loud ‘pop.’ Shortly after, the child said they smelled smoke and felt one of the interior walls, which was hot to the touch,” Walton County Fire Rescue officials wrote in a news release. “They immediately notified their parents who woke to find the deck of their home fully engulfed in flames and called 911.”

Walton County Firefighters along with volunteers from the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department and Florala Volunteer Fire Department fought the blaze.

“Shortly after 3:00 AM., just 30 minutes after WCFR personnel arrived on scene, command called the fire out and crews began overhaul operations,” officials wrote. “Fortunately, the family made it out of the house safely and no one was injured.”

They added that the fire began on the deck of the home and was most likely caused by electrical issues.