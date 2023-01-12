SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors broke ground Tuesday, Jan. 10 to being building the new Santa Rosa Beach office.

The new 6,000-square-foot office by Huff Construction is located on Hwy. 98 just west of the Church Street intersection near the new Burger King.

“With an ECAR presence among so many of our valued real estate partners and

sponsors here in Walton County, it solidifies the vision of ‘Better Together’ that I have

for our Association and carries that same vision to the community,” explained 2023

ECAR President, Joe Capelotti. “Our doors are always open to help residents and

REALTORS®, alike. Our goal is to educate and build connections so that we build a

community that is ‘Better Together.’”

ECAR is the largest realtor-based membership group in the Florida panhandle with 5,000 members.

In 2022, Last year, ECAR represented a real estate sales volume of over $11 billion with $6 billion of those sales in Walton County and $5 billion in Okaloosa.

The Association serves Okaloosa and Walton County and currently has locations in Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and Santa Rosa Beach.