SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A push this month to make sure the community is aware of diabetes and pre-diabetes symptoms.

November is diabetes awareness month. Medical staff at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital are making sure the public knows the signs of diabetes in ways to prevent emergency situations.

According to the CDC, a third of American adults have pre-diabetes and 80 percent don’t know it. An A1C and Hemoglobin test can check for risks.

“So the thing I would recommend for people to do is have a fasting blood sugar checked. And then if that’s over 100, I recommend that they have a hemoglobin, a one C checked, and you can talk to your primary care provider about those options,” said Linsey Hall, RN.

Doctors say a healthy lifestyle can help combat multiple chronic diseases, but the real culprit with diabetes is sugar and high fructose corn syrup.

“Diabetes steals life. Diabetes can steal your kidney function, your vision, and the use of your limbs. It can lead to amputations. Absolutely. That’s why knowing the signs of pre-diabetes and getting assessed early is key,” said Hall.

A program in place called MyGulfCare gives free testing and resources to those with chronic illnesses.