WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a fatal crash.

Lawrence Brenton Cowart entered a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office in the 1st Judicial Circuit under Ginger Bowden Madden.

The accident happened on February 12, 2021. Records state Cowart was driving his Porsche at a high speed on U.S. Highway 98. The front of the Porsche collided with the back of a Chevrolet. Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“During the traffic homicide investigation, it was discovered that Cowart was under the influence at the time of the crash,” FHP wrote in a news release. “Blood samples taken from Cowart during the investigation were tested by FDLE and returned positive for alcohol at .140 BAC and positive for Benzodiazepines. The investigation further revealed a speed at impact over 90 miles per hour, well above the 65-mile-per-hour zone assigned to the area where the crash occurred.”

Cowart was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Under the terms of the agreement, he will serve four years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. He must pay $350,000 in restitution. The court order states that $150,000 of the restitution must be paid within 90 days. He then must pay the rest within the first five years of his probation.