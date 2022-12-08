WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in resort communities.

Deputies arrested Barnes Wednesday at a rental home in Santa Rosa Beach.

Inside they said they found a printer and a machine that makes credit cards. They said they also found notebooks containing stolen identities, a number of credit cards, and matching driver’s licenses with Barnes’s photo.

Barnes is being held on a $250,000 bond on more than a dozen charges including forgery, identity theft, and trafficking stolen credit cards. He’s also wanted in Pinellas County, Florida, and Seminole County, Texas.