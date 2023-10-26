SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A partnership with the Walton County Public Library System is helping those in need of a high school diploma get a jumpstart into the local workforce.

An online program offered by the library helps residents 19 and older move into categories like childcare and the food and hospitality industry.

The library said District 2 commissioner Danny Glidewell helped spearhead the project in 2021.

The goal is to increase graduation rates across the county.

The program takes 12 months to complete with a requirement of eight hours a week from students.

Each participant is paired with a curriculum coach to tailor the program to what they need to complete a GED.

“So making sure that we have people who are ready for careers and to step into the workforce in Walton County is extremely important for us at the libraries. So being able to prepare our residents for the educational aspects that they need and the tracks that they want to focus on their goals is our focus,” said Caitie Cerise, library director.

All the work can be done online. The library has Chromebooks available to check out to help those needing more technology.

Since its creation in 2021, five individuals have been selected for the scholarship program three of whom have completed the coursework

With a grant from the Saint Joe Community Foundation, the library is looking to give out 10 more scholarships this year.

To get more information go online.