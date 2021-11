WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 47-year-old Ponce De Leon woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Walton County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. They said the woman was heading west on Rockhill Road near Highway 331 when she failed to make a left curve on the road.

Troopers said this caused her to travel off the road and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.