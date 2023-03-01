WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two male drivers, one man, and one teen are seriously injured in a Walton County car accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol officials, the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 331 and County Road 883 around 4:14 p.m. Wednesday.

FHP troopers stated that a driver of a pickup truck from DeFuniak Springs, age 16, accelerated to cross over the southbound lanes of U.S. 331 after stopping at a stop sign. The driver failed to yield to the approaching truck tractor, causing the Trinity driver, age 26, to collide with the left rear fender of the pickup truck with the front bumper.

Both vehicles were overturned into the grassy median of U.S. 331 south, and both drivers suffered serious injuries.