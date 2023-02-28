WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was pronounced dead after a car accident in Walton County Tuesday evening around 6 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials in a news release, a white Ram pickup truck turned left from Cottonwood Blvd. attempting to travel eastbound on U.S. Highway 90. A red Pontiac Firebird was approaching the intersection eastbound on U.S. Highway 90.

FHP troopers stated that the driver of the white pickup truck did not see the red Pontiac approaching, with witnesses confirming that it had no headlights on.

The driver of the white pickup truck turned left and the red Pontiac collided with the rear of the white pickup truck.

The 50-year-old DeFuniak Springs man suffered fatal injuries, and the 52-year-old Laurel Hill man driving the white pickup truck suffered no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.