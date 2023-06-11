WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Walton County Saturday night.

According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 331/State Road 83 north of Rock Hill Road around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers state that a van and a pickup truck were traveling north on US 331 in the outside lane. A 48-year-old woman from DeFuniak Springs was in the median and attempted to cross the northbound lanes but failed to see the van approaching.

The left front of the van struck the woman, the woman came to rest in the roadway before being struck by the pickup truck. The woman died from her injuries.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old DeFuniak Springs man suffered no injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman both from Illinois, also suffered no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.