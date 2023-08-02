NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local fish living 50 years on the endangered species list hit a milestone on July 28.

Secretary for the Department of Defense and the Interior met at Anderson Pond in Niceville for a historic delisting ceremony of the Okaloosa Darter.

“Delisting of the Okaloosa Darter from the endangered species list is proof positive that some of our biggest triumphs as a nation come in little packages,” said Dr. Ravi I. Chaudhary, assistant secretary of the Air Force.

The Okaloosa Darter is only found in six river systems in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

90 percent of the fish’s population lives on Eglin Air Force Base.

For three decades, a partnership with the military and U.S. Fish and Wildlife focused on conservation.

The Department of the Interior said taking any animals off the endangered list is historic.

“While it may be, this experience may be a once in a lifetime for many of us individually, we’re getting to the point now where delisting is becoming much more common and the reason for that is because we’ve been at this for a while and we’re getting better at it,” said Shannon Estenoz, Asst. Secretary of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Marine biologists close to the project said the Okaloosa Darter was endangered based on the habitat. Not the respawning cycle. They enhanced streams in Okaloosa and Walton counties to help bring the species back to life.

“The issue for the Okaloosa Darter was the was habitat impairment largely due to erosion of sand into the creeks, from roads and test ranges and borrow pits and other things associated with development,” said Bill Tate, supervisory fish biologist. “So that by eliminating those erosions and, you know, impoundments and other things, we’ve improved the habitat that allows the fish to respond and rebound on its own.”

Tate said although the fish is small, taking it off the endangered species list has mighty power.

“The little fish is a cog in a much bigger wheel, right? It’s a member of the ecosystem and by taking pieces out of the ecosystem it makes the ecosystem unstable, and if the species is endangered, it’s a sign of an unstable ecosystem. So what we’re trying to do is make the ecosystem right again. Our streams here that the Okaloosa darter lives in feed our bays and our beaches and that’s where that’s a benefit to all of us at the Community level. So it’s not just for the darter, it’s for everybody,” said Tate.

As part of the delisting festivities, Team Eglin and conservation groups toured the renovated Anderson Pond and streams to see the darters firsthand.

The Okaloosa Darter dropped from endangered to threatened in 2011. The fish is one of less than 60 animals removed from the list since the act was created in 1973.

Representatives said 2,300 animals still remain threatened or endangered.