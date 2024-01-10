DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Management and National Weather Service (NWS) personnel toured severe weather damage after Tuesday’s morning storm.

Meteorologists surveyed damage from Dune Allen Beach to DeFuniak Springs looking for signs of circulation.

Different Walton County organizations made a plot map of all entered damage reports from Tuesday’s supercell storm. NWS meteorologists used that data to see the damage first-hand.

“We’re kind of looking for directional changes with what might have happened here because we’re trying to identify if it’s tornadic damage or straight-line winds, Joe Worster said, an NWS meteorologist while looking at a fallen tree in DeFuniak Springs. “So what we’re kind of leaning towards right now is it may even be just straight-line winds.”

North of Highway 90 saw a lot of wind damage tearing roofs off businesses and damaging properties.

“It tore up the office and warehouse, obviously. But all of our Graceland buildings aren’t even anchored and didn’t get any damage on those except for one oak tree that fell on one roof,” Kenneth Miller, Graceland of DeFuniak dealer said.

Residents South of Choctawhatchee Bay on Chat Holley Rd. believe they were in a tornado.

“I went and I looked out of the window and saw nothing but a wall of white that came down in the middle of the yard. And I ran for cover. We grabbed what animals we could and put them into the safest parts of the house,” 10-year resident Dominick Tucker said.

While residents continue to pick up the pieces, Emergency Management said they need some information on the damage assessment link to help the recovery process.

“We use that to send that information up to the state and to FEMA. To drive our individual assistance, Presidential disaster declaration, and our public assistance disaster declaration. So that helps push that into recovery,” Jeff Goldberg, Emergency management director said.

The damage assessment will also tell the county if anyone needs shelter or human resources after the storm.

“If we see somebody that puts on there that they’ve got no place to go. We’re going to reach out to the Matrix, the Red Cross, our human services partners to help get you someplace to be,” Goldberg said.

Fill out the survey here.

The county also wants residents to separate any debris into different piles for collection.

One for yard waste like broken trees, another for construction equipment like roofing materials, and a third for any large appliances. The collection process will be decided by the County Commissioner in the coming days.

NWS is expecting to release the ratings for any confirmed tornado activity around the panhandle late Wednesday night or Thursday.