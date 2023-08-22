DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Walton Doctors’ Hospital in DeFuniak Springs now has county support.

A group of certified physicians are the majority owners of the new coming emergency room and special care center on Highway 331.

The Board of Walton County Commissioners voted to give a letter of support to the owners at the Aug. 22 meeting.

“We asked for a letter of support from the board of County Commission, which helps us as we go through the process of getting licensed,” said Jon Ward with the North Walton Doctors’ Hospital. “Showing that there’s a public need and public support definitely helps us tremendously as we go through the process.”

However, that is not everything the owners asked for.

“There is a $2,000,000 rural economic development loan that has been approved by CHELCO it’s USDA backed, but it requires a letter of credit so that the loan is not at risk. In these programs, typically it’s a municipality like a city or a county government that provides that letter of credit. So our request today was that the Board of County Commission here in Walton County provide that letter of credit,” said Ward.

County Commissioners voted to go directly to CHELCO to get the details on what a letter of credit would be for the $2,000,000 loan. Ward said he’s hopeful they will vote to support it.

“Most likely outcome, I believe is that they’ll see the need for this. They’ll find a funding source that hospitals are, you know, available to receive to possibly provide a backstop for that letter of credit,” said Ward.

The hospital plans to open in Jan. 2024 regardless.

“It would not stop us from opening because we’re pursuing other forms of loan through USDA but that would be at a much higher interest rate. It would cost the hospital more money and we might not be able to add as many services initially as we would like,” said Ward.

Out of the two requests by the owners, neither would take costs out of the county’s budget.

No timeline was given for a meeting between the Board and CHELCO to move forward with a letter of credit.

Ward said the next step is to sit down with the Sheriff and Walton Fire and Rescue to talk through how much taxpayer money would be saved if a hospital was closer for residents and inmates that need medical attention.

At the meeting, Dr. Huy Nguyen pulled stats from medical calls in 2022 and presented them to the board.

“According to Walton County Fire and Rescues data in 2022, there were 6,246 EMS calls. Of those, 5,000 of them required transport,” said Nguyen. “Right now all 5,000 required at least a 30-minute ambulance ride.”