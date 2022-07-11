DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — When Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced the closure of its emergency room for renovation in March, Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson was worried about the effect it would have on the community.

The agency brought on a seventh ambulance earlier than scheduled to help offset the longer transport times to further hospitals.

Four months later, Sheriff Adkinson said it has put a strain on the agency.

“It basically negated any good we were able to do with a seventh ambulance,” Sheriff Adkinson said. “It puts us in a situation where we almost need to immediately bring on an eighth ambulance as soon as possible, another crew. Very expensive. You are talking about over a million dollars to bring a crew online if you can hire the personnel.”

With ambulances having to go out of the county, patients are now refusing care, as they would be left without a way back to their homes.

Sheriff Adkinson said patient refusals are up 121% since the ER closure.

“The truth of the matter is that it disproportionately affects those that are in socio-economically tough situations… That’s the bottom line,” Sheriff Adkinson said. “So in other words, some of the people most critically in need of basic medical care are not getting it.”

Sheriff Adkinson said the agency is adding a second community paramedic this month to help offset the need for an ambulance for calls that don’t require one.

However, he said nothing can replace having an emergency room in the area.

“There’s nothing we can do as a service, as a fire rescue medical service, to mitigate the need for an emergency room here,” Sheriff Adkinson said. “There are certain things like strokes, heart attacks, any of these things that are absolutely acute and need immediate lifesaving care beyond the capability of a paramedic. We have to have that here.”

Healthmark COO Lisa Holley denied reports that Healthmark has lost its hospital license.