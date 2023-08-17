New study looks at expanding HWY 98 in Walton County near 30A

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Highway 98 in Walton County could be getting another expansion from the Florida Department of Transportation(FDOT).

A study was announced on Aug. 17 to determine if more lanes are needed from the 30A entrance to the Phillips Inlet Bridge near Camp Helen State Park.

The more than 19 miles of Highway 98 could become a six-lane road.

The Project Development and Environment(PDE) study is three years long, meaning any designs or funding would not be talked about until 2025.

“Construction would be years off even from the endpoint of the PDE study wrapping up in 2025. So you’re looking at years, even past that point, before we would even put a shovel in the ground,” said Ian Satter, FDOT director of public information. “So the next step would be design but again, none of those phases are currently funded for anywhere in our current 5-year work program.”

FDOT said expansion projects are based on public input and funding. If the expansion is approved, Satter said it would help with traffic congestion and public safety.

The study involves looking at alternatives for rural and developed areas.

“We look at every single possibility when it comes to that study. So we’ll have several different alternatives as we refer to them regarding widening in that area because obviously you’re affecting property in that area. Depending on the project, there could be some property acquisition,” said Satter.

Currently, FDOT crews are working to expand 98 from Mack Bayou Rd to 30A from four to six lanes. That project should be completed in early 2024.

FDOT invites the public living or working on the stretch of the road to give their opinions through the online portal.