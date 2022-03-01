DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Elected officials from Walton County and three local cities are seeing what a discretionary sales tax would mean for transportation infrastructure.

They said the problems are a direct result of new people moving to Walton County, DeFuniak Springs, Freeport and Paxton.

This is one way they believe they can get ahead of the curve.

“We can’t even really catch up to where we’re at and what we need in the county let alone get ahead and we will never be able to get ahead or catch up at the rate we’re going,” Walton County Commission Chairman Mike Barker said. “It’s just not possible. We do not have the funding to do that.”

Most everyone agreed with Barker’s sentiment.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road so many times,” Freeport City Councilman Eddie Farris. “We have the opportunity to come together as the cities, as the county to build the infrastructure that we need.”

The one-cent discretionary sales tax would generate an estimated $38 million a year.

About 70% of it would come from tourists through restaurants, short-term rentals and entertainment admission fees.

It would not apply to sales of daily necessities like groceries, medicines and long-term rentals.

County leaders have already identified plenty of infrastructure projects that need funding.

“These projects, just from a local funding needed, is upwards of $350 million,” Walton County Public Works Traffic Engineer Chance Powell said.

The next step is getting voters to pass the additional one-cent tax.

County commissioners voted to place the tax referendum on the November 8 general election ballot.