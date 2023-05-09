FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– To keep up with a growing population, Walton County School District is spending $81 Million on a new Freeport Middle School.

“We have seen over a 40% increase in our schools here in the Freeport area in the last five years. That’s a significant amount of student enrollment. So this is going to help with our growing population. Here as well as replace an aging facility at our existing middle school,” said Director of Facilities Jill Smith.

The new 165,000-square-foot school will be in the Hammock Bay community off Highway 20.

The new school address is 160 Victory Blvd.

“It’s going to have all of the state-of-the-art things that you would want in a brand new facility,” said Smith. “We’ll have a gorgeous new Media Center, new Cafetorium, new gymnasium, so we’re excited to bring all of those to our students and staff.”

The current Freeport Middle School is located on Kylea Laird Dr. and has buildings dating back to the 1940s. Walton County School District said the new building is coming at the perfect time.

“So right now, Freeport Middle School has about 700 student stations and this will allow over 1,000,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hawthorne. “Our middle school now we do have portables, so the students and the faculty and staff are already there. We’re just trying to get this new facility to them as fast as we can.”

The funding for the project is coming from a Certificate of Participation (COP) bond. Construction began in Jan. 2023.

The former middle school location on Kylea Laird Dr. will be repurposed into another education building, but no official plans have been determined.

Hawthorne said Walton County School District is ranked third in the state for education and gives faculty credit for the accomplishment.

“That’s due to the leadership and vision of our Superintendent, Russell Hughes,” said Hawthorne. “We have a wonderful faculty and staff, leaders, parents, and students. It is Teacher Appreciation Week and we just appreciate everyone who works for the Walton County School District and we’re so excited to bring this new facility to them.”

Culpepper Construction is working to clear the 32-acre site and build the new facility. The site will also include a softball and baseball field, a track, and a field for soccer and football.

The new home for the bulldogs is slated to be open by Aug. 2024.

In the meantime, Walton County School District is finishing renovations to the Freeport Elementary School.

“We’ve added about an additional 50,000 square feet there that includes classrooms, new administration, new cafetorium and we’re currently renovating the inside of the school to include a new Media Center and additional classroom skills labs,” said Smith.