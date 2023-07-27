WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new gym, rehab center, and event space is coming to SR 30A.

The proposed build got approval from the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

The location at the west entrance of 30A will feature a 38,000-square-foot gym and rehabilitation facility.

Outside the building will be a 26,000-square-foot green space available for soccer practices, farmers markets, an extra venue for the 30-a songwriters festival, or for private events.

Many residents brought concerns about parking and the crowded 30A traffic to the board for consideration.

The owner told the board as a Walton County resident he will not allow any more parking on the sides of the state road.

They plan to use the nearby elementary school for a secondary lot.

“I’ll be the one to tow. Cause I don’t like it when I try to go to a restaurant to eat and they are parked on 30A. It drives me insane. So, I’m telling you as the board, as the owner, it’s my idea of this, you will not have a problem with people parking on 30A,” said Jack Cole, property owner.

The build was approved as a mixed-use village zone. The location will also have a single-family home on the property.

No information was released on how long it would take for construction to start and be completed.