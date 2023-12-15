FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Freeport is underway to build a new state-of-the-art community center.

City council and county commissioners broke ground on the future $2.5 million project behind city hall.

Freeport had to give up its previous community center to support population growth.

Since that time the county has offered a joint community space for gatherings while the city came up with this new construct.

The project is currently out for bid with a schedule for completion in late 2024.

The plans include an event space with a stage for performances and a full kitchen for public community events.

“Even though we’re growing and we’re growing fast, we’re a small town, but we’re a family. And this is something that everybody can come and be part of and still make part of that family. The Freeport family,” Eddie Farris, Freeport city council president said

Along with the community center, the city is adding and reworking the parking lot and traffic flow.

The city council said they also have plans to expand the city government complex on Highway 20 as Freeport continues to grow.