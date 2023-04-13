ROSEMARY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial retired Navy Seal is trying to raise money to defend men and women serving in uniform.

Eddie and Andrea Gallagher founded a non-profit called The Pipe Hitter Foundation. The Gallaghers, who now live in South Walton, held a fundraising cocktail party at the SoWal House.

The organization’s mission is to provide legal services for military and first responders who are accused of breaking the law while performing their duties.

Which is a topic Eddie Gallagher knows well.

He gained national attention in September 2018, when he was charged with 7 war crimes, including stabbing an injured 17-year-old ISIS prisoner to death, then photographing himself with the corpse.

He was acquitted of all except the photograph charge.

When the Navy demoted him in 2019, then-President Trump intervened, restoring Gallagher’s Seal insignia and restoring him to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Gallagher says he wants to help others who find themselves in ‘legal crosshairs.’

“We’re just continuously trying to make changes to the system,” Andrea Gallagher said. “So the people who defend our country and that serve us have the rights that they themselves defend.”

“Just know that we’re out there. We’re here to support you if you’re being put in an unjust situation,” Eddie Gallagher told us. “But please give us a call first before it’s too late. We should be your first option, not your last.”

Gallagher retired from the Navy in September 2019, right after his court-martial.