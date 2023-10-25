WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Morrison Springs Park, located at 874 Morrison Springs Road, will be closed temporarily for the construction of a new boardwalk.

Closures are going into effect immediately. Walton County Parks and Recreation construction crews are set to begin staging for the project today.

The boat ramp is expected to remain open to the public. It will take the crew about eight weeks to complete the new bridge, according to a press release.

For more information contact Parks and Recreation Director Shane Supple at 850-892-8700