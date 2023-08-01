MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators are releasing more information about a body found outside the Emerald Bay community in Walton County.

The Sheriff’s Office said workers found the woman’s body in a wooded section near the entrance of the golf course neighborhood.

“The initial discovery happened when one of the workers was walking on a trail to get to a store,” said Dustin Cosson, Criminal Investigations Captain. “Our focus is on that area it is a heavily trafficked area from foot traffic, so we’re focusing on anybody that may have could have been coming and going or potentially there for some unknown reason to us at this point.”

The sheriff’s office says the area appears to be a homeless camp.

“We don’t believe that it had anything to do with the Emerald Bay Community,” said Cosson. “There appears to be some type of homeless camp in the area. So our focus is going to be in that general area as well as a few areas in Okaloosa and in Walton County.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure the residents that there is no immediate threat to their safety, but they will see more law enforcement in the area as they continue the investigation.

“So part of our job is to go out and heavily canvass the area again to try to make that proper identification, but also develop any leads that may come to help us kind of understand exactly what happened,” said Cosson.

Cosson said they still don’t know how the woman died.

“The autopsy was conducted today(Aug. 1), and we’ll use the results from that autopsy as well as the information that we learned yesterday(July 31) to continue our investigation to determine kind of the cause of the manner of maybe what happened anything of that nature,” said Cosson.

WCSO is not releasing the identity of the victim until the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this case or suspicious activity in that area is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.