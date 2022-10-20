WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County non-profit is trying to provide resources for parents concerned about their children’s mental health.

The Children’s Volunteer Health Network in Santa Rosa Beach is partnering with the Youth Mental Health Project to create a support network.

Advocates said they’re seeing younger kids developing more issues.

Children’s Volunteer Health Network has served Walton County families for 17 years, with preventative dental health and dental hygiene.

This year, they are addressing another health issue.

“We are adding in this year mental wellness services and mental health services for the kids, and we’re very excited to introduce a parent support network that’s going to help families who have children who are struggling with mental health challenges navigate the situation together,” Children’s Volunteer Health Network Executive Director Megan Trent said.

They are creating a space for parents to share resources and gain support from other families.

Trent said the organization mainly works with grades K-5.

Over the years they’ve seen an increase in anxiety.

“We see so many children throughout the elementary schools in our community and in the dental services,” Trent said. “We’re still spending a lot of time giving them that care and attention in the dental chair, but getting to know them and their lives. And over the years, it’s really surprised us how much anxiety or worry challenges that you hear directly from these kids sometimes about their own lives or their families’ situations.”

They give parents the opportunity to learn about emotional regulation, coping skills, and emotional communication in a confidential space.

“So we want to support families so that they can build a solid, healthy way of navigating those future issues that the children will come up against in middle school and high school,” Trent said.

The workshops will be mostly volunteer-led. They expect to launch the groups in spring 2023.

Click here to learn more about the programs and apply to be a volunteer.