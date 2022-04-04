WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is charged with DUI manslaughter for a crash that killed a 72-year-old man and seriously injured three others in Walton County, Florida.

Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into the back of an SUV on Highway 331 around 8:15 Sunday night. The driver and passenger of the SUV were not hurt, but authorities say Elvir continued driving and hit six more vehicles.

The driver of one of those vehicles, a man from Palmetto Bay, Florida, was killed. The passenger in the car, a 57-year-old woman from Miami, was seriously injured.

A 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from Santa Rosa Beach were also injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Elvir is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and driving without a license.