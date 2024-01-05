SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton High School will host a concert that promotes positive mental health on Saturday, January 6th at 6 p.m.

The concert is the first of “The Broken Crayons Tour” which will have stops in 30 different cities and convey tips for impactful self-care, self-love, and maintaining good habits.

Headlining artist Ellee Duke and her business partner Tommy Jackson will speak to students in hopes of inspiring and motivating them at each stop, which they say is the most important part of the tour.

“At this age of these kids we’re talking to, I think that’s the most important time to start learning to be friends with yourself and to be your own biggest fan and to really believe in who you are and what you’re doing,” said Duke.

There will be six different artists performing on Saturday who will play multiple genres of music for all ages.

Tickets are $25 and a portion of the proceeds will go to South Walton High School.

To get tickets to the concert, click here.